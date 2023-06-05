Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How hip-hop learned to call out homophobia – or at least apologize for it

By Matthew Oware, Professor of Sociology, University of Richmond
In the 2018 song “Boss Life,” the rapper Offset, part of the multiplatinum-selling rap group Migos, rhymed: “I do not vibe with queers.”

Such casual use of a perceived anti-gay slur is not uncommon in the history of hip-hop. But the discussion that Offset’s lyrics provoked gave an insight to how the genre is evolving.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Taiwan and Burkina Faso: A tumultuous history of cooperation and estrangement
~ Birth of a story: How new parents find meaning after childbirth hints at how they will adjust
~ Charities can get a 6% donations boost when Charity Navigator gives them more stars – but to get there, they might game the system
~ Baseless anti-trans claims fuel adoption of harmful laws – two criminologists explain
~ Sudan’s war is wrecking a lot, including its central bank – a legacy of trailblazing African American economist and banker Andrew Brimmer
~ Saying that students embrace censorship on college campuses is incorrect -- here's how to discuss the issue more constructively
~ Arsenic contamination of food and water is a global public health concern – researchers are studying how it causes cancer
~ Is there life in the sea that hasn't been discovered?
~ How building more backyard homes, granny flats and in-law suites can help alleviate the housing crisis
~ How Chinese superfans became a force of nationalist activism in the name of their 'idols'
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter