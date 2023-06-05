Tolerance.ca
Hepatitis B is a life-threatening liver infection – our machine learning tool could help with early detection

By Busayo I. Ajuwon, Research Scientist, Australian National University
Brett A. Lidbury, Associate Professor
More than 296 million people worldwide live with hepatitis B, a potentially life-threatening liver infection caused by the hepatitis B virus (HBV). Most don’t know they are infected, so they don’t get medical care. Clinical care improves the patient’s outcome and can prevent them from infecting others.

Early detection of HBV-infected patients could therefore improve patient prognosis and stop transmission within populations.

The recommended test for HBV is an enzyme…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
