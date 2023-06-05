Tolerance.ca
‘Peter Pan’ Enahoro, Nigerian journalist and publisher, was not afraid to speak his mind

By Olayinka Oyegbile, Journalist and Communications scholar, Trinity University, Lagos
There are some people whose lives intersect with yours even if you never meet them in the flesh. One of these was Peter Osajele Aizegbeobor Enahoro, the Nigerian journalist who was also known by his pen name, Peter Pan. Enahoro died on 24 April 2023 in London, aged 88. He had worked in Nigeria from 1954 to 1967.

As a journalist and journalism teacher, I have followed his career – one of professional excellence and achievements. He was a bold journalist who…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation
