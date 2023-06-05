Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Farming in South Africa is being hobbled by power cuts and poor roads. Rural towns are being hit hardest

By Wandile Sihlobo, Senior Fellow, Department of Agricultural Economics, Stellenbosch University
South Africa’s agriculture has had great consecutive seasons since 2019/20. The sector’s gross value added grew by 14.9% in 2020, 8.8% in 2021 and modestly by 0.3% in 2022 . This was primarily supported by favourable weather conditions.

The current season is also likely to deliver solid growth for the sector,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The UK's recycling system is confusing, chaotic and broken – here's how to fix it
~ Uganda's Ghetto Kids make Britain's Got Talent history – here's the reality of 'orphanages' around the world
~ Iraq: Authorities must act to reveal fate of 643 men and boys abducted by government-linked militias
~ Kathleen Folbigg pardon shows Australia needs a dedicated body to investigate wrongful convictions
~ What should the Australian War Memorial do with its heroic portraits of Ben Roberts-Smith?
~ There's more than reputation at stake: PwC faces penalties, including possible jail time
~ View from The Hill: Dutton would get a lashing if Voice lost, but the implications would be more serious for Albanese
~ Don't blame Australia's lowest-paid workers if interest rates rise again
~ Costa Rica: All states must immediately ban highly invasive spyware
~ How we can avoid political misinformation in the lead-up to the Voice referendum
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter