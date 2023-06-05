Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Iraq: Authorities must act to reveal fate of 643 men and boys abducted by government-linked militias

By Amnesty International
The Iraqi authorities must take concrete action towards revealing the fate and whereabouts of at least 643 men and boys who were forcibly disappeared in June 2016 by the Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) in the context of military operations to retake Fallujah from the so-called Islamic State, Amnesty International said, marking seven years since the […] The post Iraq: Authorities must act to reveal fate of 643 men and boys abducted by government-linked militias appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Farming in South Africa is being hobbled by power cuts and poor roads. Rural towns are being hit hardest
~ The UK's recycling system is confusing, chaotic and broken – here's how to fix it
~ Uganda's Ghetto Kids make Britain's Got Talent history – here's the reality of 'orphanages' around the world
~ Kathleen Folbigg pardon shows Australia needs a dedicated body to investigate wrongful convictions
~ What should the Australian War Memorial do with its heroic portraits of Ben Roberts-Smith?
~ There's more than reputation at stake: PwC faces penalties, including possible jail time
~ View from The Hill: Dutton would get a lashing if Voice lost, but the implications would be more serious for Albanese
~ Don't blame Australia's lowest-paid workers if interest rates rise again
~ Costa Rica: All states must immediately ban highly invasive spyware
~ How we can avoid political misinformation in the lead-up to the Voice referendum
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter