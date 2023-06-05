Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Kathleen Folbigg pardon shows Australia needs a dedicated body to investigate wrongful convictions

By David Hamer, Professor of Evidence Law, University of Sydney
Andrew Dyer, Senior Lecturer, The University of Sydney Law School; Director Sydney Institute of Criminology, University of Sydney
The New South Wales Attorney-General Michael Daley today announced Kathleen Folbigg has been pardoned after having served 20 years for the murder of three of her infant children and the manslaughter of a fourth child. She has already been released, and won’t serve the rest of her 30-year sentence.

Daley had seen the preliminary findings of a second judicial inquiry led by former NSW Chief Justice Thomas Bathurst, which found there was reasonable doubt as to…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
