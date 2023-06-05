Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

What should the Australian War Memorial do with its heroic portraits of Ben Roberts-Smith?

By Kit Messham-Muir, Professor in Art, Curtin University
On Friday, the Federal Court dismissed Ben Roberts-Smith’s defamation case against The Age, The Sydney Morning Herald and The Canberra Times.

Justice Anthony Besanko ruled the newspapers had established, by the “balance of probabilities” (the standard of evidence in a civil lawsuit), that Roberts-Smith had committed war crimes.

Following the ruling, much public debate has focused on what the Australian War Memorial should…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
