Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

AI makes our journalism even more important

By Misha Ketchell, Editor, The Conversation
There is a real chance AI-powered search engines will be biased toward low-quality information, or even falsehoods. Expert-led journalism is more important than ever.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
