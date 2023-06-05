Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How we can avoid political misinformation in the lead-up to the Voice referendum

By Christopher Arnott, PhD Candidate, Griffith University
As the referendum date approaches, campaigns may use misinformation to spark emotions in people to get them to vote a certain way. Here are some ways to spot dishonest claims and misinformation.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ COP28: Climate Talks Should Ensure Fossil Fuel Phaseout
~ Malawi: Refugees, Including Children, Forcibly Relocated
~ Global: International action vital to mitigate impact of searing heatwaves in Pakistan
~ Vietnam: Free Anti-Corruption Campaigner
~ AI makes our journalism even more important
~ Labor maintains large Newspoll lead, but support for Voice slumps
~ Whale of a tale? The stories about whales helping tackle climate change are overblown
~ 5 incredible craters that will make you fall in love with the grandeur of our Solar System
~ Treated wastewater in Victoria is still contaminated, study finds. So are we and the environment safe?
~ Hot flushes, night sweats, brain fog? Here's what we know about phytoestrogens for menopausal symptoms
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter