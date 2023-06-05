Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

COP28: Climate Talks Should Ensure Fossil Fuel Phaseout

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image UAE Minister of State and CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. Sultan Ahmed al-Jaber talks during the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week's opening ceremony, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, January 16, 2023.    © 2023 AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili (Berlin) – Governments and advocates attending UN climate talks in Bonn from June 5 to 15, 2023 should push for rights-respecting and ambitious climate action, Human Rights Watch said today. To uphold their human rights obligations, governments should commit to a phaseout of all fossil fuels as an overarching agreement of the upcoming…


