Human Rights Observatory

Malawi: Refugees, Including Children, Forcibly Relocated

By Human Rights Watch
(Johannesburg) – The Malawi government has detained and forcibly relocated refugees and asylum seekers across the country without regard for their basic human rights, Human Rights Watch said today. Malawian authorities should promptly reverse this action and respect everyone’s rights to freedom of movement, education, and a basic standard of living. On May 26, 2023, Malawi’s homeland security ministry stated that it had detained 902 refugees and asylum seekers since May 17. The police, aided by the military, arrested men, women, and children living in Lilongwe, Malawi’s capital, and other districts,…


© Human Rights Watch -
