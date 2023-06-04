Social media snaps map the sweep of Japan’s cherry blossom season in unprecedented detail
By Adrian Dyer, Associate Professor, Monash University
Alan Dorin, Associate Professor, Faculty of Information Technology, Monash University
Carolyn Vlasveld, PhD candidate, Monash University
Moataz ElQadi, Adjunct Researcher, Faculty of Information Technology, Monash University
Social media contains enormous amounts of data about people, our everyday lives, and our interactions with our surroundings. As a byproduct, it also contains a vast trove of information about the natural world.
In a new study published in Flora, we show how social media can be used for “incidental citizen science”. From photos posted to a social site, we mapped countrywide patterns in nature over a decade in relatively fine detail.
Our case study was the annual…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, June 4, 2023