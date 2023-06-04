Tolerance.ca
Using electric water heaters to store renewable energy could do the work of 2 million home batteries – and save us billions

By David Roche, Research Director - Strategic Energy Collaborations, University of Technology Sydney
A heater with a 300-litre tank can store as much energy as a home battery at a fraction of the cost. Being able to store surplus solar energy at the right times helps grid stability and cuts emissions.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
