Human Rights Observatory

Obaro Ikime was one of Nigeria's great scholars - he showed why history matters in building African nations

By Toyin Falola, Professor of History, The University of Texas at Austin
Iku o mo eni’san! “Death does not know the good ones” is a Yoruba phrase to describe the indiscriminate nature of death. If character and social values were considered in the roster of who was to die, I am sure that the Nigerian historian Obaro Ikime would have lived hundreds of years.

The grave, they say, holds the greatest aggregate of wealth.

Professor Ikime died on 25 April 2023, aged 86.

He belonged to the second generation of Nigerian…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
