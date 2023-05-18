Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

UAE: Authorities must ensure man forcibly deported is safe, afforded fair trial rights

By Amnesty International
The Emirati authorities must ensure that Turkish-Emirati citizen Khalaf al-Rumaithi, who was forcibly deported to the UAE from Jordan, is protected from torture and other ill-treatment and that any retrial he may face is in accordance with international fair trial standards, said Amnesty International today. Khalaf al-Rumaithi, who has been living in exile in Turkey


