Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Pakistan faces nationwide internet blockage: A digital crisis unfolds

By Ramna Saeed
The internet blockade imposed in Pakistan amidst the arrest of Imran Khan raises serious concerns about the state of democracy, freedom of expression, and access to information in the country.


© Global Voices -
