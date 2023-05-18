Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Tunisia: Ghannouchi sentencing marks aggressive crackdown on Saied opposition

By Amnesty International
A Tunisian court’s decision to sentence opposition figure Rached Ghannouchi to prison under Tunisia’s anti-terrorism law highlights an intensifying campaign against the country’s largest party, which comes as part of a crackdown on dissidents and perceived critics of President Kais Saied, Amnesty International said today.  On 15 May, Tunisia’s anti-terrorism court gave Ghannouchi, the leader […] The post Tunisia: Ghannouchi sentencing marks aggressive crackdown on Saied opposition appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


