Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mexico: States’ Inaction on Legal Capacity

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Hundreds of people with disabilities demonstrate to demand visibility and their right to be included in society, Mexico City, December 4, 2021. © Human Rights Watch 2021 (Mexico City) – Local legislatures in Mexico should promptly reform their civil codes and notary public legislation to provide an alternative to guardianship for people with disabilities and older people, more than 100 organizations including Human Rights Watch and experts said today in a letter to Congress. In 2021, the First Chamber of the Supreme Court ruled that guardianship is unconstitutional…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ In the Philippines, cyber censorship is a new form of authoritarianism
~ Pakistan faces nationwide internet blockage: A digital crisis unfolds
~ New study helps solve a 30-year-old puzzle: how is climate change affecting El Niño and La Niña?
~ Grattan on Friday: Albanese governs on softly-softly catchee monkey formula. Would Plibersek or Chalmers have been bolder?
~ South African diamonds adorn the crown of King Charles – why they’re unlikely to be returned
~ Tunisia: Ghannouchi sentencing marks aggressive crackdown on Saied opposition
~ Taiwanese documentary showcases forgotten story of a Vietnamese refugee camp from the 1970s
~ Economists award Chalmers top marks for budget, but less for fighting inflation
~ Baboon bonds: new study reveals that friendships make up for a bad start in life
~ Listen to The Conversation's climate podcast Fear and Wonder
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter