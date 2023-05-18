Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Taiwanese documentary showcases forgotten story of a Vietnamese refugee camp from the 1970s

By Filip Noubel
Share this article
Even though Taiwan lacks an Asylum Law, it has not always been lukewarm to refugees. In the 1970s and 1980s, it accepted refugees from Vietnam, as one new documentary showcases.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Economists award Chalmers top marks for budget, but less for fighting inflation
~ Baboon bonds: new study reveals that friendships make up for a bad start in life
~ Listen to The Conversation's climate podcast Fear and Wonder
~ The Plot to Save South Africa: masterful account of an assassination that nearly derailed efforts to end apartheid
~ Survey shows 60 percent of Hongkongers support same-sex marriage
~ The WHO says we shouldn't bother with artificial sweeteners for weight loss or health. Is sugar better?
~ For a no-frills New Zealand budget it was ‘surprisingly frilly’: 5 experts on Labour’s big pre-election calls
~ Government's family law bill is a big step forward. But it doesn't do enough to address family violence
~ Getting the Balkans wrong: The foreign coverage crisis
~ Bangladesh: New Risks for Rohingya Refugees
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter