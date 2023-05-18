Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Voice isn't apartheid or a veto over parliament – this misinformation is undermining democratic debate

By Dominic O'Sullivan, Adjunct Professor, Faculty of Health and Environmental Sciences, Auckland University of Technology, and Professor of Political Science, Charles Sturt University
Some media and politicians have been comparing the First Nations Voice to Parliament to apartheid. However, ensuring First Nations peoples have their views heard by parliament is not the same thing.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
