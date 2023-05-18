Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A minor tragedy among the 1% – in The Guest, Emma Cline gives an outsider's view of a culture of extreme wealth

By Julian Novitz, Senior Lecturer, Writing, Department of Media and Communication, Swinburne University of Technology
Share this article
Early in Emma Cline’s new novel The Guest, her protagonist Alex is introduced to the unspoken assumptions that govern the wealthy enclave on Long Island where she is spending the summer. Her significantly older boyfriend Simon has taken her to a beach and thoughtlessly kicks off his shoes near the entrance:

Everyone did, apparently: there were shoes and sandals piled up by the low wood railing. No one takes them? Alex asked. Simon raised his eyebrows. Who would take someone else’s shoes?


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Survey shows 60 percent of Hongkongers support same-sex marriage
~ The WHO says we shouldn't bother with artificial sweeteners for weight loss or health. Is sugar better?
~ For a no-frills New Zealand budget it was ‘surprisingly frilly’: 5 experts on Labour’s big pre-election calls
~ Government's family law bill is a big step forward. But it doesn't do enough to address family violence
~ Getting the Balkans wrong: The foreign coverage crisis
~ Bangladesh: New Risks for Rohingya Refugees
~ Fear and Wonder podcast: how climate action can create a more liveable future for all
~ The Voice isn't apartheid or a veto over parliament – this misinformation is undermining democratic debate
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Greens' Max Chandler-Mather on the housing fund, rent freezes and migration
~ Caribbean journalists: ‘Shortfalls in climate reporting can be improved’
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter