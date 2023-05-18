Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

For a no-frills New Zealand budget it was ‘surprisingly frilly’: 5 experts on Labour’s big pre-election calls

By Richard Shaw, Professor of Politics, Massey University
Kate C. Prickett, Director of the Roy McKenzie Centre for the Study of Families and Children, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Michael P. Cameron, Professor of Economics, University of Waikato
Robin Gauld, Pro-Vice-Chancellor and Dean, University of Otago
Timothy Welch, Senior Lecturer in Urban Planning, University of Auckland
Share this article
Incremental and pragmatic, New Zealand’s fifth Wellbeing Budget tries to balance cost-of-living support with huge long-term investment challenges – all without frightening the inflation horses.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Survey shows 60 percent of Hongkongers support same-sex marriage
~ The WHO says we shouldn't bother with artificial sweeteners for weight loss or health. Is sugar better?
~ Government's family law bill is a big step forward. But it doesn't do enough to address family violence
~ Getting the Balkans wrong: The foreign coverage crisis
~ Bangladesh: New Risks for Rohingya Refugees
~ Fear and Wonder podcast: how climate action can create a more liveable future for all
~ The Voice isn't apartheid or a veto over parliament – this misinformation is undermining democratic debate
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Greens' Max Chandler-Mather on the housing fund, rent freezes and migration
~ A minor tragedy among the 1% – in The Guest, Emma Cline gives an outsider's view of a culture of extreme wealth
~ Caribbean journalists: ‘Shortfalls in climate reporting can be improved’
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter