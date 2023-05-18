Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Government's family law bill is a big step forward. But it doesn't do enough to address family violence

By Becky Batagol, Associate Professor of Law, Monash University, Monash University
Jessica Mant, Lecturer in Law, Monash University
Share this article
The Labor government’s Family Law Amendment Bill 2023 is making its way quietly through Australia’s federal parliament. It will become one of the most important laws passed this year.

It proposes to overhaul the family law system to make it “safer and simpler for separating families to navigate, and ensure the best interests of children are placed at…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Survey shows 60 percent of Hongkongers support same-sex marriage
~ The WHO says we shouldn't bother with artificial sweeteners for weight loss or health. Is sugar better?
~ For a no-frills New Zealand budget it was ‘surprisingly frilly’: 5 experts on Labour’s big pre-election calls
~ Getting the Balkans wrong: The foreign coverage crisis
~ Bangladesh: New Risks for Rohingya Refugees
~ Fear and Wonder podcast: how climate action can create a more liveable future for all
~ The Voice isn't apartheid or a veto over parliament – this misinformation is undermining democratic debate
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Greens' Max Chandler-Mather on the housing fund, rent freezes and migration
~ A minor tragedy among the 1% – in The Guest, Emma Cline gives an outsider's view of a culture of extreme wealth
~ Caribbean journalists: ‘Shortfalls in climate reporting can be improved’
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter