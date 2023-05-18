Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Forensics are different when someone dies in a body of water. First, you need to locate them

By Paola Magni, Adjunct Research fellow, The University of Western Australia; Research Fellow, Harry Butler Institute, Senior Lecturer in Forensic Science, Murdoch University
Edda Guareschi, Adjunct Lecturer in Forensic Sciences, Murdoch University
Rossella Paba, PhD candidate, University of Cagliari, James Cook University
Share this article
You can’t tape off an entire ocean. But ‘aquatic forensics’ is an emerging field, with techniques borrowed from archaeology, marine biology and more.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Getting the Balkans wrong: The foreign coverage crisis
~ Bangladesh: New Risks for Rohingya Refugees
~ Caribbean journalists: ‘Shortfalls in climate reporting can be improved’
~ Fixing broken flood gauges is important. But most of us don't evacuate even when we know the water is coming
~ As we fight the Alberta and B.C. wildfires, we must also plan for future disasters
~ To mend the shredded fabric of Canadian sport, Canada needs an independent standards commission
~ It's time for us to talk about creating AI-free spaces
~ In Meloni's Italy, young Black men are particularly at risk of ending up on the street
~ UN rights expert exposes $1 billion ‘death trade’ in arms for Myanmar military
~ Women appear to be more resilient to body clock disruptions than men – new research
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter