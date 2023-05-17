Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

As we fight the Alberta and B.C. wildfires, we must also plan for future disasters

By Jonathan Eaton, PhD Candidate in Anthropology, University of British Columbia
Sara Shneiderman, Associate Professor, Anthropology Department and School of Public Policy & Global Affairs, University of British Columbia
Share this article
High-risk, high-uncertainty events like earthquakes tend to fall out of view when we are occupied with more predictable seasonal events like wildfires, which have very visible effects on our lives.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ To mend the shredded fabric of Canadian sport, Canada needs an independent standards commission
~ It's time for us to talk about creating AI-free spaces
~ In Meloni's Italy, young Black men are particularly at risk of ending up on the street
~ UN rights expert exposes $1 billion ‘death trade’ in arms for Myanmar military
~ Women appear to be more resilient to body clock disruptions than men – new research
~ Stories of kindness may counteract the negative effects of looking at bad news – new research
~ MAID’s evolving ethical tensions: Does it make dying with dignity easier than living with dignity?
~ 'Mistaken, misread, misquoted, mislabeled, and mis-spoken' -- what Woody Guthrie wrote about the national debt debate in Congress during the Depression
~ Trauma is trending – but we need to look beyond buzzwords and face its ugly side
~ For the first time, astronomers have detected a radio signal from the massive explosion of a dying white dwarf
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter