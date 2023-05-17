As we fight the Alberta and B.C. wildfires, we must also plan for future disasters
By Jonathan Eaton, PhD Candidate in Anthropology, University of British Columbia
Sara Shneiderman, Associate Professor, Anthropology Department and School of Public Policy & Global Affairs, University of British Columbia
High-risk, high-uncertainty events like earthquakes tend to fall out of view when we are occupied with more predictable seasonal events like wildfires, which have very visible effects on our lives.
- Wednesday, May 17, 2023