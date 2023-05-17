Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

To mend the shredded fabric of Canadian sport, Canada needs an independent standards commission

By Ann Pegoraro, Lang Chair in Sport Management, Lang School of Business and Economics, University of Guelph
Milena M. Parent, Professor in Sport (Event) Governance, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
The recent measures announced by the sport minister are a step in the right direction. But Canada needs an independent commission to monitor and prevent abuse in sport.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
