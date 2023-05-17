Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

MAID’s evolving ethical tensions: Does it make dying with dignity easier than living with dignity?

By Alessandro Manduca-Barone, Research Associate - Faculty of Health Sciences, University of Lethbridge
Julia Brassolotto, Associate Professor, Public Health and Alberta Innovates Research Chair, University of Lethbridge
Monique Sedgwick, Associate Professor of Nursing, University of Lethbridge
Bill C-7 has created ethical tensions between MAID providers and palliative care, between transparency and patient privacy, and between offering a dignified death rather than a dignified life.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
