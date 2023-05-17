MAID’s evolving ethical tensions: Does it make dying with dignity easier than living with dignity?
By Alessandro Manduca-Barone, Research Associate - Faculty of Health Sciences, University of Lethbridge
Julia Brassolotto, Associate Professor, Public Health and Alberta Innovates Research Chair, University of Lethbridge
Monique Sedgwick, Associate Professor of Nursing, University of Lethbridge
Bill C-7 has created ethical tensions between MAID providers and palliative care, between transparency and patient privacy, and between offering a dignified death rather than a dignified life.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, May 17, 2023