Human Rights Observatory

Israel/OPT: Release prisoner of conscience Mohammed al-Halabi

By Amnesty International
Amnesty International is calling for the immediate and unconditional release of Mohammed al-Halabi, a Palestinian prisoner of conscience who is serving a 12-year prison sentence in Israel. Mohammed, a humanitarian worker from Gaza, spent six years in detention pending trial, before he was convicted in deeply flawed proceedings of diverting money to Hamas.  Mohammed al-Halabi’s appeal hearing was supposed […] The post Israel/OPT: Release prisoner of conscience Mohammed al-Halabi  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


