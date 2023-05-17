Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Buy now pay later: Klarna is courting young shoppers with Paris Hilton and TikTok-style algorithms – here's why it's a problem

By Jehana Copilah-Ali, Research Associate, Newcastle University
Jane Brown, Lecturer in Marketing, Newcastle University
After adding a few too many items to your online shopping cart, you head over to the payment page to check out. Alongside the usual credit card and PayPal payment fields, you see an enticing new option. A colourful button offers to allow you to spread your payment over several months at 0% interest. This would lessen the immediate dent a payment to ASOS, Shein or H&M might make on your bank balance, and allow you to purchase all the items in your bag.

Buy now, pay later (BNPL) services are now readily available with thousands of online retailers. Nearly 17 million consumers in the UK…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
