How much water does tourism consume in the Balearic Islands?
By Bartolomé Deya Tortella, Profesor de Finanzas y Turismo, Universitat de les Illes Balears
Celso García, Catedrático de Geografía Física, Universitat de les Illes Balears
Dolores Tirado Bennasar, Profesor titular de Economía Aplicada, Universitat de les Illes Balears
Enrique Morán Tejeda, Profesor de Climatología , Universitat de les Illes Balears
Jorge Lorenzo Lacruz, Profesor de Geografía Física, Universidad de La Rioja
Pablo Rodríguez Lozano, Investigador Postdoctoral Juan de la Cierva - Incorporación, Universitat de les Illes Balears
One out of every four litres of water used in the Balearic Archipelago is a result of tourism. In the municipalities with the highest number of tourist lodgings, related consumption exceeds 58%.
- Wednesday, May 17, 2023