Human Rights Observatory

Some countries express fewer negative emotions than others: this is how people feel around the world

By Chiara Castelletti, Doctoranda en Psicología clínica y de la salud, con contrato FPI-UAM en el departamento de Psiquiatría (Facultad de Medicina), Universidad Autónoma de Madrid
Marta Miret, Profesora de Psicología Médica, Universidad Autónoma de Madrid
Emotions are affective reactions we experience to stimuli. They can be positive, such as feeling relaxed or enjoying what you are doing (shopping or going for a walk, for example); and negative, such as being angry, sad or worried.

But are we happy, irritated or depressed in the same way in different countries and cultures? It seems that the answer is a resounding no: different levels of positive and negative emotions differ according to where we come from.

In…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
