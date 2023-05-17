Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

From the Manchester bee to the Pompey dot: the psychology of regional tattoos

By Stephanie Talliss-Foster, PhD candidate, Birmingham City University
Craig Jackson, Professor of Occupational Health Psychology, Birmingham City University
Few things divide us like tattoos. Tell someone you research tattoos, as one of us (Steph) does, and their eyes will often wander, searching for inked designs on your body before compulsively sharing their views.

Steph’s research looks at the assumptions that people in the UK make about those with tattoos – their jobs, class, history and competence. For example, the notion of a vicar…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
