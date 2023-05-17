Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Iran: International community must take bold action to prevent the execution of three tortured protesters

By Amnesty International
Responding to fears over the imminent execution in Iran of three protesters – Majid Kazemi, Saleh Mirhashemi and Saeed Yaghoubi – from Esfahan after state media broadcast their forced “confessions” and the Supreme Court upheld their unjust conviction and death sentence despite torture and fair trial concerns, Diana Eltahawy, Amnesty International’s Deputy Director for the […] The post Iran: International community must take bold action to prevent the execution of three tortured protesters appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
