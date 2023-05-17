Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Thailand swings toward democracy after landslide election victory

By Prachatai
In Thailand's general election, the former opposition parties defeated the military-backed parties that have ruled the country since the 2014 coup and demonstrated their readiness to form a new government.


© Global Voices -
