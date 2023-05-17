Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Evolution is making us treat AI like a human, and we need to kick the habit

By Neil Saunders, Senior Lecturer in Mathematics, University of Greenwich
Share this article
The artificial intelligence (AI) pioneer Geoffrey Hinton recently resigned from Google, warning of the dangers of the technology “becoming more intelligent than us”. His fear is that AI will one day succeed in “manipulating people to do what it wants”.

There are reasons we should be concerned about AI. But we frequently treat or talk about AIs as if they are human. Stopping this, and realising what they actually are, could help us maintain a fruitful relationship with the technology.

In a…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Thailand swings toward democracy after landslide election victory
~ Archaeologists discover ancient Mayan board game – here’s what it can teach modern educators
~ Winnie and Nelson: new book paints a deeply human portrait of the Mandela marriage and South Africa's struggle
~ From Indiana Jones to Netflix's Beef – how 'collectors' of cultural artefacts have gone from heroic figures to villainous thieves
~ Bees can learn, remember, think and make decisions – here's a look at how they navigate the world
~ Farm families are struggling to grow their businesses in child care deserts – the US farm bill may finally offer some help
~ How China uses 'geostrategic corruption' to exert its influence in Latin America
~ Symbols of the Confederacy are slowly coming down from US military bases: 3 essential reads
~ Attacks on 'segregated' graduation ceremonies overlook the history of racism on campus
~ Three lessons from Aristotle on friendship
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter