Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Winnie and Nelson: new book paints a deeply human portrait of the Mandela marriage and South Africa's struggle

By Jonny Steinberg, Senior lecturer in African Studies, Yale University
Share this article
A powerful new book on Nelson Mandela and Winnie Madikizela-Mandela has just been published. Winnie and Nelson: Portrait of a Marriage is at once a double biography of South Africa’s two famous liberation leaders and a historical love story about their personal…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Thailand swings toward democracy after landslide election victory
~ Archaeologists discover ancient Mayan board game – here’s what it can teach modern educators
~ From Indiana Jones to Netflix's Beef – how 'collectors' of cultural artefacts have gone from heroic figures to villainous thieves
~ Bees can learn, remember, think and make decisions – here's a look at how they navigate the world
~ Farm families are struggling to grow their businesses in child care deserts – the US farm bill may finally offer some help
~ How China uses 'geostrategic corruption' to exert its influence in Latin America
~ Symbols of the Confederacy are slowly coming down from US military bases: 3 essential reads
~ Attacks on 'segregated' graduation ceremonies overlook the history of racism on campus
~ Three lessons from Aristotle on friendship
~ Barbara Kingsolver's 'Demon Copperhead' and the enduring devastation of the opioid crisis
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2023 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS