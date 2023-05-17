Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

From Indiana Jones to Netflix's Beef – how 'collectors' of cultural artefacts have gone from heroic figures to villainous thieves

By Lewis Ryder, Lecturer in Modern History, University of Manchester
Warning: the following article contains spoilers for Beef.

Created by Korean director Lee Sung Jin and starring a predominantly Asian cast, Netflix drama Beef has won plaudits for its gritty yet humorous portrayal of Asian American life.

The show explores racism and cultural appropriation through protagonist Amy Lau’s (Ali Wong) relationship with Jordan Forster (Maria Bello), the mega-rich white businesswoman who purchases…The Conversation


