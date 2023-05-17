Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Teen mothers and depression: lack of support from partners and violence are big drivers in Malawi and Burkina Faso

By Anthony Idowu Ajayi, Associate research scientist, African Population and Health Research Center
Elita Chamdimba, Research fellow, Centre for Social Research, University of Malawi
In addition to motherhood these girls experience social inequality, chronic stress, violence, and food insecurity. When teenagers become mothers, their adversities are compounded.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
