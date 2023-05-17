Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mortgage lenders are relaxing their rules -- here's why that could be risky for borrowers

By Alper Kara, Professor and Head of Department - Accounting, Finance and Economics, University of Huddersfield
New mortgage products designed to help struggling first-time buyers hark back to the pre-2008 market and so should come with a warning.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
