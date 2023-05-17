Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

The Iraqi Government Is Failing Victims of ISIS in Sinjar

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A boy walks on a road at the Mamrashan camp for civilians displaced by war, located a half hour's drive from Dohuk city in Iraq, on January 14, 2017. © 2017 Alice Martins/AP Photo Salim, 42, lost everything when fighters from the Islamic State (ISIS) stormed his village in the Sinjar district of Iraq in 2014. “We used to have a farm, but ISIS destroyed it,” he told Human Rights Watch. “They damaged my home and stole all of my furniture.” Since returning to his village in 2016, he has struggled to get back on his feet and support his family. Salim is entitled to compensation…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
