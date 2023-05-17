Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Saudi Arabia: Ensure Respect for Civil Society Vision

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image People walk past a Vision 2030 banner showing Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Jeddah.  © 2019 AP Photo/Amr Nabil (Beirut) – Saudi Arabian civil society organizations, activists, and dissidents should be able to freely articulate their vision and agenda for a rights-respecting future for their country without fear of reprisals, Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International said today. The two organizations stand in solidarity with Saudi people demanding a future for their country that prioritizes respect for human rights. On May 11, 2023, the Saudi human rights…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Angola: Authorities must release activist languishing in detention and guarantee the right to protest
~ There’s a buzz about ‘sustainable’ fuels – but they cannot solve aviation's colossal climate woes
~ Saudi Arabia: Ensure respect for civil society vision
~ Egypt: Women Abused Over Alleged ISIS Ties
~ How can we bolster Australia's depleted army of volunteers to match the soaring demand for their services?
~ Think you might be dating a 'vulnerable narcissist'? Look out for these red flags
~ Labor maintains large lead in post-budget polls a year after winning election, but Voice support slumps
~ Climate change believers are more likely to cooperate with strangers, new research finds
~ Help us carry on making quality journalism
~ Am I too old to build muscle? What science says about sarcopenia and building strength later in life
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter