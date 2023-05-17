Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Saudi Arabia: Ensure respect for civil society vision

By Amnesty International
Standing in Solidarity with "Vision for Reform" Saudi Arabian civil society organizations, activists, and dissidents should be able to freely articulate their vision and agenda for a rights-respecting future for their country without fear of reprisals, Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International said today. The two organizations stand in solidarity with Saudi people demanding a […]


© Amnesty International -
