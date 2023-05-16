Climate change believers are more likely to cooperate with strangers, new research finds
By Ananish Chaudhuri, Professor of Behavioural and Experimental Economics, University of Auckland
Quentin Douglas Atkinson, Professor of Psychology, University of Auckland
Scott Claessens, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, University of Auckland
Belief in climate change seems to be linked to willingness to cooperate for the common good. This suggests there may be ways to bridge ideological divides to combat complex problems.
- Tuesday, May 16, 2023