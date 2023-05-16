Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Climate change believers are more likely to cooperate with strangers, new research finds

By Ananish Chaudhuri, Professor of Behavioural and Experimental Economics, University of Auckland
Quentin Douglas Atkinson, Professor of Psychology, University of Auckland
Scott Claessens, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, University of Auckland
Share this article
Belief in climate change seems to be linked to willingness to cooperate for the common good. This suggests there may be ways to bridge ideological divides to combat complex problems.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Labor maintains large lead in post-budget polls a year after winning election, but Voice support slumps
~ Help us carry on making quality journalism
~ Am I too old to build muscle? What science says about sarcopenia and building strength later in life
~ Showy, impractical to play, and looks like the 1980s: why we keep falling for the keytar
~ Slovakia: Parliament should reject bill making legal gender recognition impossible
~ Should I get a flu vaccine this year? Here's what you need to know
~ Calling drag queens 'groomers' and 'pedophiles' is the latest in a long history of weaponising those terms against the LGBTIQA community
~ Community batteries are popular – but we have to make sure they actually help share power
~ Feeling frozen? 4 out of 5 homes in southern Australia are colder than is healthy
~ Putin under pressure: the military melodrama between the Wagner group and Russia’s armed forces
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter