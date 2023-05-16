Help us carry on making quality journalism

Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
By Misha Ketchell, Editor, The Conversation
Yesterday we launched our annual donations drive and asked you to donate whatever you can afford to help keep us going. Every year that we’ve done this we’ve been humbled by your generosity and kind messages, and today we’re asking you to please help us again in 2023.

We firmly believe that for democracy to function everyone needs equal access to quality information. That’s why we work with academic experts to inject facts into public debate and share new research. It’s also why we give away our journalism for free for readers and republishers.

DONATE…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
