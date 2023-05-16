Am I too old to build muscle? What science says about sarcopenia and building strength later in life
By David Scott, Associate Professor (Research) and NHMRC Emerging Leadership Fellow, Deakin University
Robin M. Daly, Professor of Exercise and Ageing, Institute for Physical Activity and Nutrition, Deakin University, Deakin University
Sarcopenia is the progressive and accelerated loss of muscle mass and strength as we age.
The term was coined in the 1980s, and the condition has been recognised as a disease for less than a decade, but the concept is as old as time: use it or lose it.
But what if you’re in your 60s, 70s, 80s or 90s? Is it “too late” to build muscle and fight sarcopenia? Here’s what the research says.
