Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Am I too old to build muscle? What science says about sarcopenia and building strength later in life

By David Scott, Associate Professor (Research) and NHMRC Emerging Leadership Fellow, Deakin University
Robin M. Daly, Professor of Exercise and Ageing, Institute for Physical Activity and Nutrition, Deakin University, Deakin University
Share this article
Sarcopenia is the progressive and accelerated loss of muscle mass and strength as we age.

The term was coined in the 1980s, and the condition has been recognised as a disease for less than a decade, but the concept is as old as time: use it or lose it.

But what if you’re in your 60s, 70s, 80s or 90s? Is it “too late” to build muscle and fight sarcopenia? Here’s what the research says.

Read more: The…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Labor maintains large lead in post-budget polls a year after winning election, but Voice support slumps
~ Climate change believers are more likely to cooperate with strangers, new research finds
~ Help us carry on making quality journalism
~ Showy, impractical to play, and looks like the 1980s: why we keep falling for the keytar
~ Slovakia: Parliament should reject bill making legal gender recognition impossible
~ Should I get a flu vaccine this year? Here's what you need to know
~ Calling drag queens 'groomers' and 'pedophiles' is the latest in a long history of weaponising those terms against the LGBTIQA community
~ Community batteries are popular – but we have to make sure they actually help share power
~ Feeling frozen? 4 out of 5 homes in southern Australia are colder than is healthy
~ Putin under pressure: the military melodrama between the Wagner group and Russia’s armed forces
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2023 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS