Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Community batteries are popular – but we have to make sure they actually help share power

By Bjorn Sturmberg, Senior Research Fellow, Battery Storage & Grid Integration Program, Australian National University
Alice Wendy Russell, Research fellow, Battery Storage and Grid Integration Program, Australian National University
Hedda Ransan-Cooper, Senior Research Fellow, College of Engineering and Computer Science, Australian National University
Louise Bardwell, Research Assistant, Battery Storage and Grid Integration Program, Australian National University
Marnie Shaw, Associate professor, Australian National University
Share this article
Community batteries are popular. But that doesn’t mean they’re always the right tool for the job. We have to make sure they do what we want them to doThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Should I get a flu vaccine this year? Here's what you need to know
~ Calling drag queens 'groomers' and 'pedophiles' is the latest in a long history of weaponising those terms against the LGBTIQA community
~ Feeling frozen? 4 out of 5 homes in southern Australia are colder than is healthy
~ Putin under pressure: the military melodrama between the Wagner group and Russia’s armed forces
~ New research discoveries are more likely to be put to use in pediatricians’ offices if patients and their caregivers get involved
~ India is using the G20 summit to further its settler-colonial ambitions in Kashmir
~ Smart moves: how Auckland can get more for its money from on-demand public transport
~ UN marks International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia
~ Biden's strength is consensus, but America is increasingly divided. Can he win again?
~ War rooms and bailouts: How banks and the Fed are preparing for a US default – and the chaos expected to follow
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter