Feeling frozen? 4 out of 5 homes in southern Australia are colder than is healthy
By Cynthia Faye Barlow, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Australian Centre for Housing Research, University of Adelaide
Emma Baker, Professor of Housing Research, University of Adelaide
Lyrian Daniel, Associate Professor in Architecture, University of South Australia
Throughout last winter, 81% of homes in a new study were colder than the recommended minimum – the coldest fell to a minimum hourly average of 5 degrees. Cold homes can have deadly consequences.
- Tuesday, May 16, 2023