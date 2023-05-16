Tolerance.ca
People with Disabilities Push for Access to Personal Assistance in Poland

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image People with disabilities and supporters protest outside the presidential palace to demand a new law on personal assistance, Warsaw, Poland, May 13, 2023. © 2023 Piotr Kiembłowski Last Saturday, dozens of people dressed in black carried a coffin through the streets of Warsaw to the presidential palace. The mourners in this symbolic funeral procession were people with disabilities and supporters urging Polish authorities to adopt a law guaranteeing access to personal assistance – one-on-one support a person with a disability might need for day-to-day living. Personal…


© Human Rights Watch -
