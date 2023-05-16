Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Still No Justice on Sri Lanka War Anniversary

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image The beach at Mullivaikkal, where Tamil civilians were massacred by the Sri Lankan army at the end of the civil war in May 2009, February 16, 2022. © 2022 Creative Touch Imaging Ltd./NurPhoto via AP Images On May 18, Tamils in Sri Lanka will mark Mullivaikkal Memorial Day, in remembrance of those who died in the final stages of the country’s brutal civil war that ended in 2009. Thousands of Tamil civilians were killed when the Sri Lankan army bombarded self-declared “no fire zones” in fighting against the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE). After the LTTE’s defeat,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Biden's strength is consensus, but America is increasingly divided. Can he win again?
~ War rooms and bailouts: How banks and the Fed are preparing for a US default – and the chaos expected to follow
~ Canada's Modern Slavery Act is the start — not the end — of efforts to address the issue in supply chains
~ NZ is finally making progress on child poverty – but a ‘no frills’ budget puts that at risk
~ We're just starting to learn more about aphantasia, the inability to picture things with the mind's eye
~ People with Disabilities Push for Access to Personal Assistance in Poland
~ Zelensky's European tour has won critical support for Ukraine's counter-offensive
~ National anthems: how composers in South Africa and India are reimagining them
~ How does food get contaminated? The unsafe habits that kill more than 400,000 people a year
~ Did South Africa sell arms to Russia? Only a series of unlikely scenarios could have made it possible
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter