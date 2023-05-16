Tolerance.ca
How does food get contaminated? The unsafe habits that kill more than 400,000 people a year

By Antonina Mutoro, Postdoctoral Research Scientist, African Population and Health Research Center
Unsafe foods, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), contribute to poor health, including impaired growth and development, micro-nutrient deficiencies, noncommunicable and infectious diseases, and mental illness. Globally, one in ten people are affected by food-borne diseases each year. Antonina Mutoro, a nutrition researcher at the African Population and Health Research Center, explains what causes food…The Conversation


© The Conversation
